A young woman got netizens emotional as she recounted the painful experience of her wedding cancellation two years ago.

The touching clip showed her donning her wedding dress at home, her face etched with sadness.

Lady rocks wedding gown at home

The bride, @sikastlyecollection on TikTok, imagined how she would have felt on her intended wedding day if it had happened.

However, she noted that she had already agreed with the wedding cancellation and was hopeful.

In her words:

"Exactly two years ago, my wedding was cancelled so I decided to make a video with my dress today imagining how my reaction would have been on that day. It is well."

Reactions as lady recounts wedding cancellation

The TikTok video touched social media users who flooded the comments section with their stories of cancelled weddings, failed engagements, and shattered dreams.

@Nana Ama Abigail said:

"Not the dress pulling you down but u stood up again, that is how God will lift u higher than expected."

@shellyrechy said:

"Mine got canceled five days to the day. I died and woke up."

@almansurah olaitan wrote:

"I had to cancel my first wedding a month to the wedding myself because I have prayed to God that if it remains a second to marry wrong it should be cancelled. God show me the hell am heading to because he beat me to coma, and when I woke up I cancelled it myself. I don't have any family to speak for me."

@Adie-Pena stated:

"You see how you stood up from the ground? That's how God is going to lift you up."

@Sammy Nyinaku TV said:

"If wedding is cancelled life is not cancelled a glorious wedding ahead of you stay focus."

@lil_girl57 said:

"My wedding is supposed to be in November. It got canceled in May. I still haven't gotten over it. I cry everyday."

@obaa Adwoa added:

"God will give u a bigger testimony, that ur gown n crown will be very big n expensive than this, keep smiling n thanking God much love dear."

@Mama_Shimmer said:

"You’re definitely going to wear a very beautiful wedding dress, that over there is just for a rehearsal for the best wedding."

@Catherine Gbedes added:

"Please never forget that God is always with you he is doing something great for you, everything happens for a reason the Lord is preparing a good place for you all. Amen."

