A Nigerian man has shared how he went around a need that would have cost him a whopping N486k

The Starlink user needed a mounting kit for his network and did not like the huge price the standard one retailed for

He shared how he came up with an idea to get a local one, which cost him way less than the standard one

A Nigerian man, @cyberomin, who uses Elon Musk's Starlink, has shown how he saved over N400k by going local in his choice.

@cyberomin was to get a mounting equipment for his Starlink and found out a ridgeline mount kit cost N486k.

He got someone to make a local one for him for N10k. Photo Credit: @cyberomin

Source: Twitter

Not satisfied with the price, he said he got one Baba Jimoh to make a local replica of the standard mount kit.

@cyberomin said the local one cost him N10k and took pride in his decision to settle to go local.

"The Starlink ridgeline mount retails for N486,000, I asked Baba Jimoh to fabricate one for me and the cost was N10K.

"A win is a win," the Starlink user wrote on X.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trailed the man's innovative solution

@trivesta said:

"I keep saying services are too poorly priced in Nigeria. It's why someone would think 250k is paying well for online store. Grrrr!!"

@solibayo said:

"I just attached it to a DStv dish frame I bought for 7500 and it has withstood severe thunderstorms and winds, make Elon hold im mount."

@obamalik said:

"Baba Jimoh used hollowed non galvanized pipes. Ensure you paint it yearly or get him to use galvanized pipes."

@iamdjbass said:

"Good innovation! My question is, is the base more proportional to the weight of the dish?"

@mrAyoku said:

"At ~ 2% of the cost, that's impressive. It begs the need for more local fabrication and master craftsmanship."

@chukwuka021 said:

"For real, I constructed mine for N10k too."

@bashy_io said:

"Please make sure the iron is thick/heavy enough to deal with wind."

Source: Legit.ng