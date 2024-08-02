Instead of Buying N486k Standard Mount Kit, Nigerian Man Using Starlink Makes Local One of N10k
- A Nigerian man has shared how he went around a need that would have cost him a whopping N486k
- The Starlink user needed a mounting kit for his network and did not like the huge price the standard one retailed for
- He shared how he came up with an idea to get a local one, which cost him way less than the standard one
A Nigerian man, @cyberomin, who uses Elon Musk's Starlink, has shown how he saved over N400k by going local in his choice.
@cyberomin was to get a mounting equipment for his Starlink and found out a ridgeline mount kit cost N486k.
Not satisfied with the price, he said he got one Baba Jimoh to make a local replica of the standard mount kit.
@cyberomin said the local one cost him N10k and took pride in his decision to settle to go local.
"The Starlink ridgeline mount retails for N486,000, I asked Baba Jimoh to fabricate one for me and the cost was N10K.
"A win is a win," the Starlink user wrote on X.
See his tweet below:
Reactions trailed the man's innovative solution
@trivesta said:
"I keep saying services are too poorly priced in Nigeria. It's why someone would think 250k is paying well for online store. Grrrr!!"
@solibayo said:
"I just attached it to a DStv dish frame I bought for 7500 and it has withstood severe thunderstorms and winds, make Elon hold im mount."
@obamalik said:
"Baba Jimoh used hollowed non galvanized pipes. Ensure you paint it yearly or get him to use galvanized pipes."
@iamdjbass said:
"Good innovation! My question is, is the base more proportional to the weight of the dish?"
@mrAyoku said:
"At ~ 2% of the cost, that's impressive. It begs the need for more local fabrication and master craftsmanship."
@chukwuka021 said:
"For real, I constructed mine for N10k too."
@bashy_io said:
"Please make sure the iron is thick/heavy enough to deal with wind."
Source: Legit.ng
