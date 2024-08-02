Dispatch Rider Rides With His Friends To University of Uyo to Celebrate With Graduating Girlfriend
- A video trending online shows many motorcycles riding into a place said to be the university of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state
- The plenty dispatch riders were going to celebrate with a lady who was graduating from the University of Uyo
- One of the dispatch riders is said to be the boyfriend of a student who was graduating from the school
A video shows how a dispatch rider came into a school to mark his girlfriend's graduation.
The lady was said to be graduating from the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom state.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.