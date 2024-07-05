Six Nigerian students from Brookstone School, James Hope College, Lagos, and The Ambassadors Group of Schools have made the country proud

The brilliant students won the World Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards for the June and November 2023 Cambridge examination series

The awards are for learners who achieved the highest marks globally in English as a second language (speaking endorsement)

Lagos state - Six Nigerian students emerged winners in the British Council's World Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards.

The intelligent students won the June and November 2023 Cambridge examination series awards.

The Country Director of Nigeria British Council, Mrs Lucy Pearson, said the Nigerian students are from three secondary schools, Brookstone School, James Hope College, Lagos, and The Ambassadors Group of Schools in the country.

As reported by The Punch, Pearson disclosed this at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards in Lagos on Thursday, July 4.

She explained that the awards are for learners who achieved the highest marks globally in English as a second language (speaking endorsement).

The country director said Oluwademilade David and Omaghomi Sharon from the Brookstone School emerged winners in the June 2023 series.

For the November series, the winners were Obodoechi Chiedozie, Favour Chinecherem, and Fehintoluwa Erinayo were from James Hope College, Lagos, and Bamidele Sharon was from the Ambassadors Group of Schools, Leadership reports.

According to Pearson, 95 students from 37 British Council partner schools achieved the remarkable feat of obtaining the highest marks in British Council partner schools in Nigeria.

“These are in subjects such as Sociology, ICT, and Business Studies. This award is granted to students who have obtained the highest marks in the world in a single subject.

“Additionally, 71 students received the Top in Nigeria awards for achieving the highest standard mark in the country for individual subjects.

“Further accolades included 48 High Achievement Awards and eight Best Across Awards, recognising students with the highest cumulative standard marks across multiple subjects.

