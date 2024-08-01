Man Living in Local Compound Decorates His Room to Look Luxurious, Video Goes Viral
- A young man shared a video showing the unexpected contrast between his compound and the interior of his room
- In the video, the man moved from a poor-looking compound into a small room that seemed aesthetically pleasing
- While sharing the video his his official TikTok account, the young man advised people never to judge a book by its cover
A surprising video shared online revealed the stark contrast between the surroundings of a man's house and its tastefully decorated interior.
The video showed the young house owner entering his poor-looking compound, only to reveal a cozy and aesthetically pleasing room inside.
Man advises against judging book by cover
The video was posted by @kwasiobobie on TikTok, who used the opportunity to advise netizens on the platform.
It began with a shot of the local compound, which gave no indication of the surprise that awaited inside.
As the man entered his room, the camera panned to reveal a neatly arranged space with fine decoration.
While sharing the clip, he cautioned viewers against making judgments based on appearances, emphasising that things are not always as they seem.
"Don't judge a book by its cover," he captioned the video.
Reactions as man shows off his house
The TikTok video sparked massive reactions from netizens in the comments.
@NEWS 419 said:
"No sense in it I will used that money to build SINGLE room first."
@obengbrenyahfestu added:
"I love the vibe. Bro keep it simple don't show off."
@PREEICY said:
"This is the little you have appreciate it and keep it up you will surely get there."
@Adubea wrote:
"So don’t you feel dizzy with these lights sometimes I wonder ooo eeeii disco lights."
@mrsmurphy4 said:
"I can imagine what is happening with people’s daughter’s in this room."
Watch the video below:
