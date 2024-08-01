A young man shared a video showing the unexpected contrast between his compound and the interior of his room

In the video, the man moved from a poor-looking compound into a small room that seemed aesthetically pleasing

While sharing the video his his official TikTok account, the young man advised people never to judge a book by its cover

A surprising video shared online revealed the stark contrast between the surroundings of a man's house and its tastefully decorated interior.

The video showed the young house owner entering his poor-looking compound, only to reveal a cozy and aesthetically pleasing room inside.

Man advises against judging book by cover

The video was posted by @kwasiobobie on TikTok, who used the opportunity to advise netizens on the platform.

It began with a shot of the local compound, which gave no indication of the surprise that awaited inside.

As the man entered his room, the camera panned to reveal a neatly arranged space with fine decoration.

While sharing the clip, he cautioned viewers against making judgments based on appearances, emphasising that things are not always as they seem.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off his house

The TikTok video sparked massive reactions from netizens in the comments.

@NEWS 419 said:

"No sense in it I will used that money to build SINGLE room first."

@obengbrenyahfestu added:

"I love the vibe. Bro keep it simple don't show off."

@PREEICY said:

"This is the little you have appreciate it and keep it up you will surely get there."

@Adubea wrote:

"So don’t you feel dizzy with these lights sometimes I wonder ooo eeeii disco lights."

@mrsmurphy4 said:

"I can imagine what is happening with people’s daughter’s in this room."

