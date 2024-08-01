Global site navigation

Man Living in Local Compound Decorates His Room to Look Luxurious, Video Goes Viral
People

Man Living in Local Compound Decorates His Room to Look Luxurious, Video Goes Viral

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A young man shared a video showing the unexpected contrast between his compound and the interior of his room
  • In the video, the man moved from a poor-looking compound into a small room that seemed aesthetically pleasing
  • While sharing the video his his official TikTok account, the young man advised people never to judge a book by its cover

A surprising video shared online revealed the stark contrast between the surroundings of a man's house and its tastefully decorated interior.

The video showed the young house owner entering his poor-looking compound, only to reveal a cozy and aesthetically pleasing room inside.

Man reveals contrast between his compound and the interior of his house
Man shows off the interior of his house Photo credit: @kwasiobobie/TikTok, GCShutter/ Getty Images. Depicted man has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.
Man advises against judging book by cover

The video was posted by @kwasiobobie on TikTok, who used the opportunity to advise netizens on the platform.

It began with a shot of the local compound, which gave no indication of the surprise that awaited inside.

As the man entered his room, the camera panned to reveal a neatly arranged space with fine decoration.

While sharing the clip, he cautioned viewers against making judgments based on appearances, emphasising that things are not always as they seem.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off his house

The TikTok video sparked massive reactions from netizens in the comments.

@NEWS 419 said:

"No sense in it I will used that money to build SINGLE room first."

@obengbrenyahfestu added:

"I love the vibe. Bro keep it simple don't show off."

@PREEICY said:

"This is the little you have appreciate it and keep it up you will surely get there."

@Adubea wrote:

"So don’t you feel dizzy with these lights sometimes I wonder ooo eeeii disco lights."

@mrsmurphy4 said:

"I can imagine what is happening with people’s daughter’s in this room."

Watch the video below:

Man shares video of funny-looking duplex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video that showed a house with a modern and luxurious upper floor and a dilapidated and outdated lower floor went viral online.

The house looked like it belonged to two different owners, despite being a single building.

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

