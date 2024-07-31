A Nigerian man has gone viral after he showed off his 3D painting skill by creating a truck artwork on a building

Many who watched the creation process asked him how he knew he had such a skill before becoming an artist

A truck was painted on the building in such a way that created a perfect illusion that could make a person miss the house entrance

A talented Nigerian artist has got many people admiring the 3D painting he did on a house fence.

The man said he was able to "transform" a building into a truck by painting a vehicle on the house wall.

Amazing 3D painting

He (@vj_art_world_) chose the protruding part of the house beside the gate and got to work, carefully commanding magic with every paint stroke.

After the man was done, the house came alive, looking like a truck. Many people said they would mistake where the house entrance is.

Omobalanle wondered:

"How do y’all know you have this kind of talent is there always a sign?"

Steeze_and_Steeze said:

"That house don turn landmark for that area like that! Tell BIKEMAN you’re going to truck house."

Wizzy.B Declutter service joked:

"Why the tire bend na, e no go move well."

favy3456y said:

"Person go forget where door dey."

Amaamytailor said:

"When you try to open the truck door that is when the real madness start."

Motivation Channel said:

"Now, i can no longer enter my house because am afraid of high speed."

ardde praised the artist:

"He thought he ate but he devoured."

SLIM~KC said:

"I first forward am to see this result after I saw the result I had to go back and watch it patiently again guy you ate this."

Bukunmi said:

"Like wow, how i wan take know the main entrance."

