A Nigerian lady undergoing her one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos state has been retained

The lady said she has been converted from an NYSC member to a staff of the organisation where she served

The NYSC lady said she got an email informing her of the change of status from 'corper' to staff at the organisation

A Nigerian lady expressed her joy after she was retained by the organisation where she did her NYSC.

The lady posted a video to celebrate after she got the email informing her she was now a staff of the organisation.

The lady said her PPA retained her. Photo credit: TikTok/@fayounce.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Amaka Faith, the lady said she was told her mail to see the information about her retainship.

She said:

"Check your mail. You have been retained. From corper to staff."

The lady did her one-year NYSC in Lagos, and she was overjoyed she would continue to work at the firm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as NYSC lady is retained

@Teemy_Dorcas said:

"Congratulations. I pray for the same when I go for service."

@Tolu said:

"Congratulations. Make my own PPA no retain me sha. Dem no dey pay."

@Remilekun said:

"Congratulations. NYSC should release our call-up letter."

@Ighodaro precious said:

"My own company wants to retain me. I reject them with speed. No be me and them for that office. Work Monday to Saturday including public holidays."

@user8117207325186 said:

"Congratulations dear! I wish my PPA would retain me. I'm assing out in October. I pray for this kind of news."

@Itzpwecillah said:

"Congratulations! I love your hair; please, can you tell me the product?"

@Zizi said:

"I no want. They are good people, but I am not fit for this 8 to 5 pass 1 year."

Source: Legit.ng