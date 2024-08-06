NYSC Member Serving in Lagos Gets Retained As Staff After One Year At Place of Primary Assignment
- A Nigerian lady undergoing her one National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos state has been retained
- The lady said she has been converted from an NYSC member to a staff of the organisation where she served
- The NYSC lady said she got an email informing her of the change of status from 'corper' to staff at the organisation
A Nigerian lady expressed her joy after she was retained by the organisation where she did her NYSC.
The lady posted a video to celebrate after she got the email informing her she was now a staff of the organisation.
In the video posted by Amaka Faith, the lady said she was told her mail to see the information about her retainship.
She said:
"Check your mail. You have been retained. From corper to staff."
The lady did her one-year NYSC in Lagos, and she was overjoyed she would continue to work at the firm.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as NYSC lady is retained
@Teemy_Dorcas said:
"Congratulations. I pray for the same when I go for service."
@Tolu said:
"Congratulations. Make my own PPA no retain me sha. Dem no dey pay."
@Remilekun said:
"Congratulations. NYSC should release our call-up letter."
@Ighodaro precious said:
"My own company wants to retain me. I reject them with speed. No be me and them for that office. Work Monday to Saturday including public holidays."
@user8117207325186 said:
"Congratulations dear! I wish my PPA would retain me. I'm assing out in October. I pray for this kind of news."
@Itzpwecillah said:
"Congratulations! I love your hair; please, can you tell me the product?"
@Zizi said:
"I no want. They are good people, but I am not fit for this 8 to 5 pass 1 year."
Lady gets minimum wage at NYSC PPA
A Nigerian lady who did her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at a shop said she would like to be retained.
The lady spent one year at the shop which sells household utensils, and the owner gave her N70,000 as a parting pay.
The shop owner also said if the lady is ready to continue working at the shop, she would be retained.
