A Nigerian man who graduated from the Department of Accounting at Babcock University celebrated himself on TikTok

In the clip, the man disclosed that he graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.73, showing his academic brilliance

The man also revealed that in his school, Babcock University, distinction in any course required the student to score 80 marks

A Nigerian graduate from the Department of Accounting at Babcock University went on TikTok to celebrate his academic achievements.

In his video, he proudly shared that he graduated with an impressive cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.73, highlighting his exceptional academic performance.

Man graduates with first class in Accounting

He also explained that at Babcock University, achieving a distinction in any course requires a score of 80 marks or higher.

This shows that there is high standards of excellence maintained by the institution. The video was posted by @tioluwani.ak.

Watch the video here:

Reactions from people on the first-class graduate

Gurl_like_Tess said:

“Must u put the CGPA una go Dey make person look down on heself congratulations man.”

Genesis wrote:

“Omo congratulations. As an accounting student,I know how hard it can be.”

Chidi commented:

“E don dooo. Tio abeg make I no cry.”

Okoli also commented:

“Congratulations. I tap into this. Amen.”

Fanta:

“Congratulations all over again and again. Wishing you the best ahead.”

Funmi____martins:

“So happy for you.”

Symply_nayna:

“Congratulations, u did so well.”

Uduak Betiku:

“I know mummy will be the most happiest for this ….. Congratulations.”

Miracle_guy:

“80 keh?… Congratulations.”

Layikicks:

“Congratulations my brother.”

Its_natanialuv:

“Una sabi book oo, congratulations.”

Praiseee:

“I tap into this amen.”

Michael King:

“Hugeeeee, Congratulations.”

