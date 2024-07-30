A Nigerian barber has shared his experience after receiving a delicious plate of food during home service

In a video, he displayed the food and expressed his concerns about whether his client would pay him after being served

The hilarious clip quickly went viral on TikTok, with social media users sharing their opinions and similar experiences

A Nigerian barber's unusual encounter with a generous client has become a topic of discussion on TikTok.

The barber was treated to a sumptuous meal while working at the client's house, leaving him questioning whether he would receive payment for his services.

Barber gets treated to sumptuous meal Photo credit: @2_whitecomedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Barber shares video of sumptuous meal

The barber, identified on TikTok as @2_whitecomedy, recorded the incident and showcased the appetising plate of food he was served.

According to him, he was called to come over and give his client's son a haircut, and after doing his job, he was treated to a plate of food.

While sharing the clip, he expressed his fear over the outcome of being served such a meal and wondered if he would still be paid for the service.

"POV: Went for HomeServices them give me this kind food Omo. Shey them go pay me bayi?" he said.

Reactions as barber enjoys at client's house

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Marie celine Bombe said:

"U no well I no pay you. You no serious."

@_Blessed stated:

"This is soooo my mummyyyy. Anybody that comes to work in our house never leaves with empty stomach."

@Fatiah Kay said:

"I swear dey will pay you well. My mum always do this whenever people come to our house to work even the woman that normally wash our clothes also."

@sha dollar said:

"This makes me remember back then whenever we followed our boss to do home services if they offer her water she will not take it talkless of eating it."

@Blehsnn wrote:

"When my parents where building our house guys my grandma cooks good food always and give the workers. She even dey prepare abacha join."

@Miracle added:

"This is my customers oo when it comes to collecting money I will squeeze my face."

@jaspress7 added:

"Coming from you after you don chop food with pepsi."

Watch the video below:

Man overjoyed after tasting sumptuous food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a humorous Nigerian man had a priceless reaction after tasting a rich combination of food for the first time.

In the clip, he took a bite of bread and a drink and let out a loud shout of delight, his eyes lighting up.

Source: Legit.ng