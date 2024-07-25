Many people travelling across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) often use the Nigerian passport

Other African countries such as Cameroon also allow citizens of Nigeria to enter the country using the Nigerian passport

Some Nigerians who have travelled Togo and Cameroon have shared their experiences travelling through the land borders

Many African countries accept the Nigerian passport as travel document from Nigerians and they require no visa.

This is especially so within the ECOWAS region where many people said they have traversed using the Nigerian passport.

After making their journeys to many African countries using the Nigerian international passport, tourists often share their experiences online.

Legit.ng has compiled the experiences of three of such tourists who shared how they used the Nigerian passport to travel to Cameroon and Togo.

1. Favour who travelled to Lome Togo

A Nigerian lady identified on TikTok as Favour journeyed from Lagos to Lome, Togo using her Nigerian passport.

Favour had said she spent N27,750 as transportation fare, travelling through the Seme Border.

She had said:

"As a frequent Lagos-Southeast traveller, you won’t believe my shock when I realized it costs way less to travel to Togo. I decided to cut my coat according to my size and break up the trip the way I did. There are direct buses to Togo from different terminals in Lagos, including Mile 2, costing upwards of N40,000."

Nike who traveled to Lome using Nigerian passport

Another lady, identified as Nike also travelled to Togo using her Nigerian international passport.

Nike shared a video narrating her experience of how she travelled to Lome through a land border.

According to her, she travelled from Mile 2 to Badagry, then to Seme Border, Benin Republic, and entered Lome.

She spent N38,000 both as transportation fare and immigration charges for stamping her Nigerian passport.

She said:

"The exchange rate for the Franc CFA right now is another crazy thing that would make you spend more than double of what you’re meant to spend. Please hold your Yellow Fever Vaccination card, if you’re using your passport. Cost Summary: Stamping my virgin passport cost N4,000 in Benin Republic and 4,000 CFA (N8,880) in Togo. Transport was N5,000 to Benin Republic (bike from Badagry), then 9,000 CFA (N19,980) into Lome."

Toke travels to Cameroon through land borders

Although Cameroon is in Central Africa, it is one of the countries that admits Nigerians without visas.

The lady, who is a tourist, shared her experience, narrating how she travelled through the land border to Cameroon.

Toke posted a video showing when she was in Limbe and also Yaounde and how she interracted with the locals while eating street food.

Toke had said of the food after spending 500cfa:

"Dear Cameroonians, what else should I try on the street in Cameroon? What 500cfa can buy for you on the street of Cameroon? I am loving my days here in Cameroon."

Toke had previously travelled to the Republic of Guinea, and she also shared her experience touring the country.

The stories of tourists visiting interesting African countries from Nigeria often drew comments from their followers.

