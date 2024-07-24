A Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed four babies at once after planning to add only one to their children

The man and his wife already have two children and the man said he wanted one more child to make them three

As fate may have it, his wife gave birth to quadruplets, and photos of the babies have gone viral online

A Nigerian man is now a father of six after his wife gave birth to quadruplets.

The man already had two children and he and his wife wanted to add one more to bring the number to three.

The man wanted one child but his wife gave birth to four. Photo credit: X/James of God.

Source: Twitter

However, things did not go as planned because his wife got pregnant and it turned out to be quadruplets.

The man's wife has welcomed quadruplets, swelling his number of children to six.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His story was shared on X by a colleague, James of God. He wrote:

"Fun fact: A colleague of mine who had two kids already said he should do and add one more. Guess how many his wife gave birth to? Four at once (quadruplets). The man wan craze. Na so so lament for status everyday."

See the post below:

Reactions as man's wife gives birth to quadruplets

@WuraOla_Boyega said:

"Four! What? How? Oh my God, I would have said, visit me and get one child for free."

@niyiikuomola said:

"Just curious. Don’t they see the number when they go for scan? Haba!"

@Init_kouture said:

"Just know that on the day of naming ceremony, 3 lucky dancers will go home with a baby each."

@KhadijaGarba19 said:

"Our Lord is his strength. May God restrengthen him if 2, 3 or all of them are girls. Baba expenditures never kickstart o."

@DamilolaTolu1

I don’t want to hear sha, I’ll sue that colleague and they better have an official crime for this or they’ll have to create one

Woman welcomes twins twice

A man is overwhelmed with joy because his wife gave birth to twins two times within two years.

The man was spotted holding the babies and dancing happily in a video that has gone viral on TikTok.

Many TikTok users took to the comment section to congratulate the man also pray for a similar blessing.

Source: Legit.ng