Like a scripted movie out of Netflix, a lady shared the story of how she was conned by a man who posed as a medical doctor

The London-based lady said she met Takudzwa Chiguza on Instagram at a time when she was looking to switch careers to medicine

She said Takudzwa Chiguza collected £1290 (N2.6 million) from her for an air ticket and a Macbook which he never delivered

A lady told the story of how she was convinced to give £1290 (N2.6 million) to an online scammer.

Shirley Bekker is based in London, and she said the alleged scammer, Takudzwa Chiguza reached out to her via Instagram.

The lady said the Takudzwa Chiguza took N2.6 million from her. Photo credit: TikTok/Shirley Bekker and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

When Takudzwa Chiguza contacted her, Shirley said she was trying to switch careers from fintech to medicine. She made it clear she was not in a romantic relationship with the alleged scammer.

Takudzwa Chiguza posed as a doctor at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Shirley said she was looking for a way to get into the University of Cambridge to study medicine.

Takudzwa Chiguza was able to convince Shirley that he was a medical graduate of Cambridge University and that he worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Addenbrooke's Hospital is an affiliate hospital of the Cambridge University Medical School and Takudzwa Chiguza claimed he worked there and that he could help Shirley get an internship.

After gaining Shirley's trust and confidence and establishing himself as a rich person from a posh background, he made his moves to collect money from her to help her buy things at discounted rates.

Takudzwa Chiguza takes £1290 (N2.6 million) from Shirley

First, he convinced Shirley to buy an air ticket from him for £640, which he said he could get at a discounted rate. She would later find out that the air ticket never existed.

He also convinced her to give him £400 so he could help her buy an Apple Macbook at a discounted rate. She did not get the money back and the Macbook was not delivered.

At one point, Takudzwa Chiguza convinced Shirley he was stranded at the airport and he needed £250, which he promised to send back but never did.

Shirley Takudzwa Chiguza is from Zimbabwe

Upon her personal investigations, Shirley found out Takudzwa Chiguza was a shadowy figure who had scammed many other black women. She started making her findings after she grew tired of Chiguza repeated failures to deliver on his promises,

Shirley posted a series of videos on her TikTok handle sharing her full story. Legit.ng has reached out to her for comments.

Shirley would later find out that Takudzwa Chiguza was from Zimbabwe, and he was never a medical doctor but a full-time scammer who worked in cahoots with his girlfriend.

The story is titled:

"Takudzwa Chiguza (Black Tinder Swindler) scammed me and several other black girls out of £10,000s."

See part one of the video below:

Reactions to Shirley's story

@Honeyandchocco said:

"I could never send a man money unless he is my husband and he is in danger."

@Jennasworldview commented:

"I might be different because as soon as a man asks me for money, I check out! Even if it's my man."

Source: Legit.ng