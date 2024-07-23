A Nigerian man who bought Elon Musk's Starlink internet system has shared his experience after using it

The man said he paid N520,000 for the Starlink satellite internet system because he wanted to use it for gaming and streaming

After installing the Starlink internet system, the man said it was loading at 40MPS and that it was not as fast as he wanted

A Nigerian man who bought Elon Musk's internet system shared what he experienced after he started using it at home

The man noted that he bought the Starlink internet system as he needed it for streaming and online gaming.

The man bought the Starlink internet system for N520,000 in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@miday_i.

The man, @miday_i, said he was using a Nigerian internet service provider before he decided to try Starlink to see if it could serve him better.

Price of Starlink internet system in Nigeria

He bought the Starlink satellite internet for N520,000 and had it installed on the roof.

However, when he started using it, he found out that it was not suitable for the purpose for which he bought it.

He appreciated the fact that Starlink had an unlimited data but said it was loading at 40mps.

He said Starlink was slow in his area and not good for online gaming, but some people advised him to get someone to install it properly.

He said:

"Watch this before buying Starlink for gaming and streaming in Nigeria. I wish it worked better. I was hoping so hard. But at least its still good for downloading and watching Netflix."

@Tijani said:

"Gro get MTN Fibre. I pay 15k every month for unlimited data. and over 10 devices can connect to it."

@some said:

"Bro Starlink is so good for gaming. I use it for warzone and codm and streaming aswell, get a good installer and give it sometime."

@hendrixthecoder said:

"It’s your area, my starlink gets up 250mbps. 40ms ping in CODM."

