A man showed off an old lister generator which he said used to be popular and was regarded as the best among many people

The lister generator uses diesel as fuel and the man said it is still working and that it is 30 years old as of May 2024

At the time he posted the video, he said the generator could be worth N659,000, but checks show a similar one is worth N1.1 million

A Nigerian man showed off an old lister generator which he said was worth N659,000.

The man said the lister generator was 30 years old and noted that it was still functional.

The man said the 30-year-old lister generator still works. Photo credit: TikTok/IK Garlic Limited.

Source: TikTok

He said the lister generator was made in India and that it does not consume much diesel.

In the video posted by IK Garlic, the man said he checked online and saw that the generator was worth up to N474,000 and N659,000 as of when he posted the video in May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Checks for the price of a similar lister generator online show that a new one is priced at N1.1 million.

IK said:

"I just made a video about our old Lister generator that’s been running strong for over 30 years. It’s amazing because it hardly consumes any diesel!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lister generator

@super pascal said:

"It consumes more water than diesel."

@Hα̲̅runα̲̅ Olasunkanmi said:

"Instead of buying this lister, buy a Toyota engine to roll your alternator."

@Joelistic21 said:

"Life saver and also a notorious leg breaker."

@nonny2fil said:

"E nearly collapse our house that year. Nah overnight we take sell am."

@chikamso654 reacted:

"My dad has two for sale!"

@Ezepharaoh1 said:

"The vibration no be here and it always has piston issues."

Lady becomes only person to own generator in her hostel

A Nigerian lady who owns a generator is doing a good job in her hostel as she allows people to charge their phones.

The lady said she is the only one who owns a generator in the entire hostel and everyone sometimes depends on her.

She showed how her room was filled with people's phones plugged in for charging on a particular day she put on her generator.

Source: Legit.ng