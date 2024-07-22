A man is overwhelmed with joy because his wife gave birth to twins two times within two years

The man was spotted holding the babies and dancing happily in a video that has gone viral on TikTok

Many TikTok users took to the comment section to congratulate the man also pray for a similar blessing

A man is celebrating because his wife gave birth to twins twice and he has shared a heartwarming clip.

The man shared a video on TikTok holding two of the babies and dancing joyfully.

The man's wife gave birth to twins twice. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinstastestales.

Source: TikTok

The video also showed the twins who came first as they sat and watched their father dancing.

According to the clip, the man and his wife welcomed double twins in two years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This means they became parents to four children after giving birth twice. The video was posted @twinstastestales.

The video is captioned:

"Double twins in two years."

A lot of social media users congratulated the man and prayed for such blessings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man celebrates double twins

@Alexandra said:

"A big congratulations to you! I tap from this blessing in Jesus might name. Amen."

@APOSTLE OF JOY said:

"Congratulations double twin dad. May the protect and guide these children in Jesus' name."

@sharonlukas5 said:

"Congratulations l tap into your blessings."

@Ema_Osa05 commented:

"God, I claim this blessing in the future."

@Dr Funmilight backup said:

"Congratulations to me and yours."

@Ehioze04 said:

"Thank you Jesus! Congratulations. I tap from these blessings."

@Unbreakable Beertje reacted:

"Please come and give me your blessing. I want to born twins too."

@Hawa Sesay768 said:

"Congratulations. Can you please pray for us? We're looking for twins."

@jronal22 said:

"God please bless me with this."

@temmy temmy said:

"I tap the anointing and God bless them."

Woman gives birth to twins three times

After 17 years of delay, a woman welcomed six children within four years, giving birth to twins thrice.

The woman first gave birth to a child, and after that, she and her husband found it hard to welcome other children.

Netizens joined the couple to celebrate as they dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng