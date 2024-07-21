A trending video showing the stunt some SS3 boys pulled at their school's graduation ceremony has caused a stir online

While some children were doing a dance performance before guests, the SS3 boys stepped out and sprayed money on them

Some internet users have criticised the actions of the SS3 students, with some faulting the school's principal

Social media users have reacted to a video of some SS3 boys making cash rain at their graduation ceremony.

The clip was shared on TikTok and gained huge traction at the time of this report.

The boys sprayed money on some performers. Photo Credit: @hypemcvee

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok clip, some children were doing a dance performance of the song Benin Boys by singers Rema and Shallipopi.

Suddenly, the SS3 boys, wearing graduation gowns, appeared from the back and sprayed money on the dancers.

@hypemcvee, who shared the clip, wrote:

"Para dey body."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the SS3 boys' actions

Thief said:

"One of the SS3 boy na brother to that one wey dress like Pablo for front."

Mideymillz said:

"Days of Chris brown “ I can transform you” secondary used to be fun."

SUCCESSFULL said:

"Thank God o don finish this school before dem start am."

AURIANA’S WORLD said:

"But the children sabi dance oo ona no Dey see am."

Gerald said:

"Shey EFCC no see this one?"

Gabriel said:

"Them suppose hold the principal. Why them go spend such huge amount for school."

LifeofIyobosa said:

"Thank God I attended a deeper life sch. Dem no I well to act like this."

almightyellaa said:

"This children no Dey dance kingdom dance againnnnnnnnnnn."

Source: Legit.ng