A Nigerian youth melted hearts as he celebrated bagging a degree in statistics despite his physical challenge

The fresh graduate remarked that disability is not inability and added that he treats his challenge as a special ability

While admitting that it was a tough journey, the young man said he had no option but to scale through with it

Against all odds, Uroko Ibrahim Anataku, a physically challenged youth, has acquired a degree in statistics.

The Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, graduate penned an emotional write-up on Facebook to celebrate his academic achievement.

Uroko Ibrahim Anataku bagged a degree in statistics. Photo Credit: Uroko Ibrahim Anataku

Ibrahim speaks about his special ability

While people saw him as disabled, Ibrahim said he saw himself differently. He noted that it was a tough journey but he made it.

The young man appreciated his family and others who believed in his ability and his future. Ibrahim shared pictures he took on his signing-out day. His Facebook post read:

"DISABILITY ISN'T AN INABILITY!

"They call it disability and i take it with different ability and work solely with a special ability!

"It's been a tough journey thou, but i really do not have other options than to scale through wit the great and special ability encompassed.

"Thanks to my family who have always believe in me and supported my dreams!

"Many thanks to all that have so much believes my ability and hope to see me attain greater height!

"Congratulations to me as i badge Higher National Diploma(HND) in statistics.

"I'm now a certified statistician!

"Possibility is just an option!"

People celebrated with Uroko Ibrahim Anataku

El Hakym said:

"Congratulations big boss.

"Your hard work and determination brought you this far.

"May Allah bless the results insha’allah."

Central Zësty said:

"This will be the least of your achievement, congratulations bloody ."

Mila Savage said:

"Congratulations Dear more wins and greater heights."

Godgifted Blessing said:

"Congratulations big bro greater heights in Jesus name .

"I admire your strength ."

Ahmed Ogirima Saidu said:

"You hv always been a fighter and a winner. Keep winning. Congratulations!!!!"

Dreez Black said:

"Congratulations brother.

"Am happy for you."

Memunat Onozasi said:

"Congratulations dear am so happy for you.

"More success ahead inshallah."

