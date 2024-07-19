A Nigerian woman who recently graduated from nursing school expressed her gratitude to her family by participating in a popular TikTok trend featuring the song with the phrase "President General among the Nation"

In the heartfelt video, she revealed that her parents had spent N54,000,000 on her nursing school fees, following an earlier investment of N26,000,000 for her master’s degree

The appreciative graduate thanked her parents for their immense sacrifices and support by joining the trend, which brought joy to them

Lady celebrates her parents. Photo credit: @pretttypin2

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

