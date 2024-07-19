Nigerian family participating in a social media challenge with their son instantly gained viral attention on TikTok

The occasion was the boy’s graduation, and the family decided to put the spotlight on him, however, his excited choice of words left many viewers in stitches

In the video, the family forms a line and introduces themselves, celebrating the fact that one of their own is graduating

A funny video captured a Nigerian family who joined a social media challenge with their son, who stole the spotlight immediately.

It was the boy’s graduation, and the family decided to spotlight him, but then his use of words due to excitement got many people laughing.

Little boy participates in challenges with family. Photo credit: @presco12

Source: TikTok

In the video, the family forms a line and introduces themselves, gesturing at the fact that one of their own was graduating.

As shown by @presco12, when it was the boy’s turn to shine and announce himself as the graduand, he amusingly declared, "I am the graduation."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dar lene said:

“Did I just hear na my daddy Dey do barbing saloon, from the second woman.”

Sonia wrote:

“After the graduation make he go learn work.”

Juicy:

“Am the graduation who cor be the graduate.”

Marley:

“You are the graduation,today is your graduate.”

Sparko:

“Abeg watin the second woman talk abeg before we talk about the graduation.”

Precious:

“Omo the second woman killed it.”

Esther:

“I'm the graduation.”

Popslolly:

“Who need translation for the second woman’s speech.”

Succy:

“He go pull that suit ooo. See as e open hand talk, I can't stop laughing.”

Crazyyy:

“See as dem push graduation.”

Oyintohsweet_alaga:

“Subtitle for the second woman abeg.”

Abigail gold:

“Wetin d second woman talk.”

Bead vendor:

“Screaming I’m the graduation with confidence.”

Westerno9837:

“Pls bring the graduation come my POs shop.”

Kelvin:

“Make the boy remain for the class…how u go be graduation?”

Jennifer:

“All schools can close graduation now. We have gotten the original graduation in person.”

Source: Legit.ng