Nigerian Lady Celebrates Lover's New Car and House, Shows the Sleek Interior of the Building
- A Nigerian lady celebrated her partner's new achievements in a TikTok video that quickly went viral
- The video featured a glimpse inside his new car and captured a heartwarming moment where they posed for a photo together
- She also showcased the stylish interior of the house he built for renting, highlighting the sleek design of the walls
A Nigerian lady celebrated her lover, who got a new car and built his own house, in a video that went viral on TikTok.
In a video, the lady showed the inside of the car while capturing the moment she took a photo together with him.
She also showed the interior of the house, which was built for renting, capturing the sleekness of the wall, as shared by @official.mary.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Nanaaisha196 said:
“I claim and receive it for me and my husband inshallah.”
Unusual _B wrote:
“Claiming this for my man.”
Diana commented:
“Congratulations. Is the house available for rent ?? If yes where in abuja.”
Spqece:
“Tapping for me and my 6 yrs old brother. Mercedes Benz my dream as first key.”
Favee:
“Clamming this for my man.”
Rosemary:
“I claim this for myself.”
Winnie:
“Congratulations mama.”
Smiler7474:
“I claim this for any man that will love me.”
Temmygold hairline:
“Claiming this for my man and myself.”
Mama6473:
“Congratulations, I tap for hubby.”
Honeydrop340:
“I tap from your blessings.”
Promise DC:
“He is gonna be part of the NBA gang.”
Kati_Shot:
“Claiming this for brothers.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.