A Nigerian lady celebrated her partner's new achievements in a TikTok video that quickly went viral

The video featured a glimpse inside his new car and captured a heartwarming moment where they posed for a photo together

She also showcased the stylish interior of the house he built for renting, highlighting the sleek design of the walls

Lady shows lover's car and house. Photo credit: @official.mary

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nanaaisha196 said:

“I claim and receive it for me and my husband inshallah.”

Unusual _B wrote:

“Claiming this for my man.”

Diana commented:

“Congratulations. Is the house available for rent ?? If yes where in abuja.”

Spqece:

“Tapping for me and my 6 yrs old brother. Mercedes Benz my dream as first key.”

Favee:

“Clamming this for my man.”

Rosemary:

“I claim this for myself.”

Winnie:

“Congratulations mama.”

Smiler7474:

“I claim this for any man that will love me.”

Temmygold hairline:

“Claiming this for my man and myself.”

Mama6473:

“Congratulations, I tap for hubby.”

Honeydrop340:

“I tap from your blessings.”

Promise DC:

“He is gonna be part of the NBA gang.”

Kati_Shot:

“Claiming this for brothers.”

Man builds house, gets brand new car

Source: Legit.ng