A Nigerian lady showed her love for Wizkid by celebrating the singer's birthday in a special way

A video seen on TikTok shows how the lady sprayed a beautiful wrapper on the ground and put the singer's photo on it

She then proceeded to sleep on the bare ground and happily watched the photo to celebrate Wizki's birthday

A Nigerian lady is trending online due to how she celebrated Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly called Wizkid's birthday.

In a video she shared, the lady was seen spreading wrapper on the floor and placing Wizkid's photo on it.

Lady celebrates Wizkid's birthday in a special way. Photo credit: TikTok/Girl Iyke Cherry and Instagram/Wizkid Ayo.

The lady, Girl Iyk Cherry said she loves Wizkid and that the singer inspires her.

After putting the singer's photo on the wrapper, she lay on the bare ground to watch it with gladness.

Cherry noted that her room was too small for Wizkid's photo, which was why she came outside.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the king of Afro beats. My biggest inspiration. The biggest bird of Africa. Machala, I wish you a long life and more winnings. IJN Amen. More sweet voice to you pops. Cheers to the good life and love from above, King Balogun. Enjoy your special day. We your fans love you so much."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrates Wizkid's birthday

@pillar jnr said:

"Greatest goat. Any other goat nah Christmas goat."

@donielbarry said:

"Happy birthday to FC and big Wizkid. Long life and more talent. No be for mouth! Baba for the world. I'm happy for you and all FC in the house."

@Apunanwu said:

"If you love wizkid I love you too."

@selebobo44 said:

"Because this I just followed you now FC 4 life."

