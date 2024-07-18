Shulamite Ezechi, a Nigerian-born teacher and minority rights advocate, has been applauded by Scotland

This followed a visit by the Scottish deputy first minister, Kate Forbes, marking a strong tie between Nigeria and Scotland

Ezechi, through her charity initiative, has been championing a welcoming environment for people from Nigeria and other countries

Shulamite Ezechi, a Nigerian woman in Scotland, has again made Nigeria proud after being visited by the Scottish Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes in a historic event that marked a strong tie between Nigeria and the UK constituent country.

The visit, which took place at their office in Blairdardie, Glasgow West, recognised the Nigerian amazon’s effort in creating a welcoming environment for asylum seekers through ANYIOS.

Shulamite Ezechi received Kate Forbes. Photo credit: X/Shulamite Ezechi.

Source: Twitter

ANYIOS, an initiative by Ezechi, conducts various activities and projects.

The charity group also provides guidance and support to newcomers, helping them navigate Scottish systems, culture, and society.

This eases their transition into their new home while focusing on improving its beneficiaries' overall health and well-being and recognising the unique challenges faced by people from minority groups.

Shulamite Ezechi made a post on X to celebrate the visit of Kate Forbes.

See the post below:

Accompanied with Forbes was a former member of Parliament for Glasgow North West Carol Monaghan MP.

Promotion of inclusion culture

During the visit, the deputy first minister commended Shulamite and Anyios for prioritising promoting inclusion culture and support for ethnic minorities.

She also praised Shulamite for providing solutions to the challenges that prevent people from accessing basic support that would help them reach their potential and navigate cultural differences.

Moved by the emotional stories of people from crisis-threatened countries like Gaza, Syria and Libya, who now make Scotland their home, the minister noted the effects of displacement and crisis, which force people to live behind everything they have laboured for, including friends and families.

Shulamite boasts a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from the prestigious Imo State University (IMSU), Nigeria and a Master’s degree in Clinical Nutrition and Health from Glasgow Caledonian University in the UK.

She also has a certificate and license for Teaching from the Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and taught in both primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

Nigeria's Victor Ayegba receives award of honour in UK

In a related development, LEGIT.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Victor Ayegba, received a global award in London, and he has shared his joy after the achievement

Victor recounted how he started his career as a quantity surveyor but did not give up until he reached a higher height. He told LEGIT.ng that he was the only black man on the list of recipients, and he was honoured in London.

Source: Legit.ng