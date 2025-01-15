OpenAI has added Adebayo Ogunlesi, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to its board

In his new role, Ogunlesi will provide strategic guidance on securing the critical infrastructure needed to support OpenAI vision

Forbes regards the successful entrepreneur who holds US citizenship as one of the richest men in the world

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born billionaire investor and business mogul, has been appointed as a new board member of OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence research organisation.

Ogunlesi, who holds United States citizenship, is regarded by Forbes as one of the richest men in the world.

Adebayo Ogunlesi is now a new member of Open AI Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from Open AI, the appointment of Ogunlesi will help the organisation navigate the global transformation of AI infrastructure, drive innovation, and foster economic growth.

Bret Taylor, Chair of OpenAI’s Board, said:

"Bayo has an exceptional track record of driving success in organizations with global reach, expertly navigating complex and dynamic commercial landscapes. We’re honored to welcome him to the Board"

Reacting to his appointment, Ogunlesi stated:

"The rapid advancement and development of AI offers a unique opportunity to build a better future. As part of this, thoughtful strategies and investment in infrastructure will be key to unlocking AI’s full potential and delivering its benefits responsibly. I’m excited to contribute to this effort and look forward to being a part of the OpenAI Board."

10 things to know about Adebayo Ogunlesi

Here is a snapshot of things to know about Adebayo Ogunlesi.

1- Early years

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1953, Adebayo Ogunlesi has become one of Africa's most prominent figures on the global stage.

He holds degrees from two of the world's most prestigious institutions: a BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University, as well as a JD and MBA from Harvard University.

2- Education

Ogunlesi completed his secondary education at King’s College, Lagos, and graduated from Oxford University with a philosophy, politics, and economics degree.

He then received a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School in 1979.

3- Net worth

The business mogul is on the Forbes billionaire list of richest men globally. American institutional investment company BlackRock Inc. recently acquired its firm Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 billion.

Reports indicate that this deal solidified his billionaire status, as the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated, with his 17.5% stake in the firm.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $2.3 billion and is ranked 1,435 richest man in the world, higher than Otedola.

4- Source of wealth

Ogunlesi is the Chairman and Managing Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a private equity firm specialising in large-scale infrastructure investments. The firm oversees a global portfolio valued at over $100 billion.

Under Ogunlesi’s guidance, GIP has acquired and managed critical infrastructure assets such as London’s Gatwick Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and the Port of Melbourne.

5- ForbesBLK 50.

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Tope Awotona, and Wemimo Abbey were listed on ForbesBLK 50. ForbesBLK 50 is a reimagining of Forbes’ 2009 Wealthiest Black Americans list.

He was recognised for his influence beyond business, as he has become a key figure in reshaping infrastructure investment on a global scale.

6- Advancing AI infrastructure

Ogunlesi's deep expertise in infrastructure is poised to be a strategic advantage for OpenAI, which depends on powerful computational systems and data centres to drive its advanced AI innovations.

In his new role, Ogunlesi holds the potential to bridge global AI advancements with African markets, promoting technology-driven solutions that address the continent's distinct challenges.

His appointment highlights a broader trend of increasing African representation in global tech leadership, paving the way for more inclusive and diverse decision-making processes.

Another billionaire emerges as Africa’s richest man

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote has lost his position as the rochets man in Africa to a South African billionaire.

Dangote's wealth has not started the new year on the right path, as his net worth has plummeted significantly.

Mike Adenuga is another billionaire who recorded a drop in his net worth while the wealth of Otedola and Rabiu remained stable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng