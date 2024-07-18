A Nigerian woman attended her son's university graduation abroad, and she created an interesting scene

The happy woman travelled to the United Kingdom with her Catholic Women Organisation wrapper in her bag

After the graduation ceremony, the overjoyed mother used the CWO wrapper to cover her son out of happiness

A Nigerian woman travelled to the UK for her son's graduation ceremony. She was so excited and showed how she felt at the venue.

The woman created a funny scene as she danced and sang loudly. The highlight was when she brought out her Women Organisation wrapper.

The woman used CWO uniform to cover her son. Photo credit: TikTok/@deep_pocket77.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @deep_pocket77, the young man was surprised when his mother used the wrapper to cover her.

The video was captioned:

"When immigration officers failed to search my mother properly because tell me how CWO uniform and my ancestor's tradition entered the UK."

The way the woman sang and danced during her son's graduation melted many hearts on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman goes abroad with CWO uniform

@chinyelu

"It's the CWO uniform for me. That is the height of protection. Through our mother Mary....we shall succeed."

@Aigbogun osaretinmwen nkem said:

"Through Mary our mother."

@Aijay of the Most High God said:

"Love this! kudos to the backup singers."

@patiencejesurinde said:

"May we witness our children's day of celebration in Jesus name, Amen. Congratulations Mama."

@Marvis commented:

"A real Catholic mother. My aunty eeh."

@Onyx_Vee said:

"Congratulations mama, and congratulations to you."

@user6522796218107 said:

"So sweet all hail mama maria. More progress ifeanyi IJMN."

@ezelilian05 said:

"Mothers are just so wonderful. Congratulations."

@QUEEN ICE said:

"Mother Mary remember me and my family Amen."

@ndajinnennaesther reacted:

"She can't just contain her joy. Proud mum, congratulations dear."

Man bags degree abroad

A Nigerian man who was graduating from a university abroad went viral due to how he appeared on stage.

The proud graduate did the Igbo traditional dance as he was making his way to the graduation arena to receive his certificate.

The man, who was dressed partly in Igbo traditional attire, was repeatedly hailed by his wife in the audience.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng