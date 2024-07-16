A lady has shared how she was able to get into the live video of her favourite Nigerian singer, Asake, during his concert

The die-hard fan shared a video of herself screaming during his concert and attracting the attention of Asake's crew

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip

A devoted female fan's enthusiasm earned her a spot on the live video feed during Nigerian singer Asake's concert.

The lady shared a hilarious video featuring her loud singing and screams, which caught the attention of Asake's crew.

Lady sings loudly at Asake's concert Photo credit: @v1ct0ry0us/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady overjoyed after appearing on Asake's live

In the clip shared by @v1ct0ry0us_ on TikTok, she showed a videographer recording her as she screamed the lyrics of Asake's song, standing out amidst a sea of fans.

Her performance impressed the concert team, who featured her on the artist's live broadcast.

Sharing the exciting video, the lady said:

"POV: You screamed so loud you ended up on the live. To those of you that saw me on the live this was how it happened and yes I was screaming. This video makes me laugh."

Reactions trail lady's behaviour at concert

Social media users who stumbled upon the TikTok video flooded the comments section with reactions, making the clip a viral sensation.

@Mz_ann said:

"Not me singing it here too. Asake too good I swear."

@T.Tosin wrote:

"This is why I could never go wireless because most of the people there only know the viral songs from tiktok, most of them probs don’t even know asake, you really represented."

@eni | phd babe said:

"You would overstimulate me so much but this is the only way to sing this song."

@aissata said:

"How is this crowd dead are they hearing the same song im hearing."

@Yolanda said:

"Asake should’ve put you on stage with him."

@daily stated:

"You self no later blv say na you dey scream like that when you watch am abi."

@Mb said:

"Omo the crowd is to dead for me. Like no one knows rememberrrr?"

@Girl_meets_wold added:

"Ngl, if someone was screeching in my ear like this considering how tightly packed we were I’ll use my elbow to deck your nose. It’s very inconsiderate, I’ve been to concerts were I was completely thrilled to be singing along with my favorite artists, people singing loudly and having a good time but to be screeching like this into peoples ears is a terribly inconsiderate thing to do. Do better next time. Glad you had a swell time."

Oyinbo lady cries at Burna Boy's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, left one of his foreign fans crying uncontrollably at a concert.

The lady could not hold back her tears after catching the music star’s towel, which he had thrown into the crowd.

