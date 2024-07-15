A Nigerian lady has sparked hilarious reactions on TikTok after she was seen arranging grains of rice in a video

While sharing the clip, the lady added a caption which revealed that she preferred arranging rice to trusting men

Social media users who came across the viral video on the TikTok app penned hilarious comments

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a funny video revealing her lack of trust for men.

The clip, which has since gone viral on the TikTok app, showed the lady meticulously arranging rice grains.

Nigerian lady arranges grains of rice Photo credit: @ronitah96/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady announces distrust for men

The lady, identified as @ronitah96, attached a caption on the video that revealed her preference for the task over trusting men.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She arranged many grains of rice on a tray in an aesthetic way while expressing her inability to trust the opposite gender.

"Trust men or arrange rice," she captioned the video which showed her arranging numerous grains of rice.

Reactions as lady arranges grains of rice

Her TikTok video resonated with many, and it garnered a lot of likes and shares from netizens on the platform.

@Javez Alvin said:

"So u won’t trust me."

@isaacstarbwoy0 said:

"God give my enemies work like this."

@Mazi is Here said:

"Due to the number of the rice, I will rather trust my babe dan suffering to do this stuff."

@MAYOR wrote:

"God thank you for giving us TikTok."

@GHETTO said:

"Baba God please blow ur trumpet. We are all ready."

@FWM said:

"Please when you finish, please give me and let me cook and let me see how my stomach carries a day when I eat rice."

@mohamed tailor xprex reacted:

"What a pain. When u finish and after they cooked it somebody will just chop it once."

@charlottepurpose550 said:

"Trusting my babe isn’t so stressful. I will just trust."

@ighosotu5 added:

"This work when you they do now your mama know say you dey do am."

Watch the video below:

Lady vows to count grains of rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed a Nigerian lady who vowed to count all the grains in a bag of rice.

In the video, the lady was seen picking the grains and counting them one after the other as she took records.

Source: Legit.ng