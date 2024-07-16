A mother has shared her bittersweet moment with her cute toddler, who disturbed her all night with her cries

A video first showed the toddler sleeping peacefully at home after hindering her mother from sleeping

However, her funny mother decided to wake the baby, insisting that she would not sleep for disturbing her

A mother's funny retaliation on her toddler for disrupting her sleep has left social media users in stitches.

The mother shared a video that showcased her playful revenge on her little one for disturbing her all night.

Mum refuses to allow her little daughter sleep Photo credit: @aliyahssbitindde/TikTok.

Mum refuses to allow daughter sleep

In the clip shared on TikTok by @aliyahssbitindde, the toddler was seen comfortably dozing at home, seemingly oblivious to the sleepless night she had caused her mother.

However, her mum, determined to pay her in her own coin, gently tapped the baby and woke her.

According to the mother, it was 'not fair' for her daughter, who disturbed her all night to sleep while she was still awake.

"After disturbing me at night, now she is comfortably sleeping. No no. We have to be fair. It's not possible," she said.

Reactions as mum wakes sleeping baby

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the funny video.

@Kayzug25670 said:

"This baby is going through a lot in that house."

@Maggi Coast wrote:

"Justice for my sweet little one, whose mother wouldn't let sleep."

@Ninakatusiime said:

"Mummy Aliyah leave my baby to sleep in peace."

@carriemuthoni said:

"Yeah she should wake up. How could she disturb you the whole nyt then she find a peaceful sleep?"

@DESERT HUSTLE said:

"No one in the comment section will warn you about that Kavera she's holding can end her life completely."

@Birungi said:

"And we’re the mothers of this generation bajja tuwulira."

@mercy wa maria stated:

"She needs a lawyer because we need justice here how can u."

@SAITHAN RAMA reacted:

"Be careful with this polythene we buried a beautiful soul because of it covering the nose."

@btrycemksa said:

"And when she gets brain damage, you will be crying for help. Warning never scare a sleeping child. It dispruts her brain cells."

@TREVOR champ reacted:

"One day the kavela almost took our last born. I don't know y people ignore small things this is so dangerous mum."

Watch the video below:

Dad wakes up sleeping baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father paid his daughter in her coin for disturbing him at home in the middle of the night.

In a video, the little girl tried to sleep but her father woke her up and insisted that she stays awake to play with him.

