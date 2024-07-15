A young lady has shared her little daughter's heartwarming reaction to seeing her baby sister for the first time

In the video, the little girl almost broke down in tears after holding her baby sister at the hospital for the first time

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the lovely video

A touching video went viral on TikTok, capturing the precious moment a little girl met her baby sister for the first time.

The little girl, identified as EJ, was overcome with emotion as she held her newborn sister in her arms at the hospital.

Little girl almost in tears after seeing her sister Photo credit: @angybritton/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl overwhelmed after seeing baby sister

The video, shared by the girls' mother, @angybritton, showed EJ's face lighting up with joy and tears as she gazed at her baby sister.

The emotional moment touched the hearts of many, and TikTok users flooded the comments section with sweet reactions.

The mother captioned the video:

"EJ meets her baby sister for the first time. Just when I thought my heart couldn't be any fuller."

Reactions as girl sees baby sister

Netizens who watched the TikTok video commented about the special moment between the sisters.

@BPH said:

"When they’re arguing as teens about steeling each others clothes, show them this video."

@eni | phd babe stated:

"She was about to start a riot if she didn’t find the baby."

@zawenab stated:

"She was about to turn the hospital upside down if she didn't find her baby sister. So damm cute."

@Jordyn said:

"Homegirl was about to tear that hospital up to find that baby. So cute."

@Ismael Pérez said:

"I remember being this age and meeting my little brother for the first time at the hospital. Happiest day of my life."

@misspotter1987 said:

"Well this is just blooody cutest thing I have ever seen! Your babies are beautiful."

@Dyoncé Sade Baker said:

"Lmaooooo this is going to be me in a few weeks when I have my baby “aw! She has hands!”

@AMANORBEA said:

"Thank you mummy for being the surrogate mom.The real mom just came.”Where is the baby she asked”. So cute to watch."

@Yeebhaw said:

"Ohhhh that image of you holding both your babies while dad hands you the little one is PRECIOUSSSSS."

@Goldz wrote:

"Not me crying for strangers. This is so beautiful. I love her sweet lil darling with her lil glasses awwww. Lil sweetheart. Congratulations to you all baby sister Is in good hands."

@zoe commented:

"I think this is the sweetest little girl i've ever seen. Her little glasses omg. She reminds me of an american girl doll."

@ayomide deborah added:

"I pray they have the best bond for more than a lifetime in Jesus name. What i’d give to have a sister."

Watch the video below:

Little girl sees sister for first time

