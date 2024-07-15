A lady who is the owner of four giant dogs shared a video showing people how they behaved when she pretended to faint

The lady said she wanted to know if the dogs would help her if she found herself in a fainting situation and she was with them

It turned out that none of the dogs understood what the lady wanted when she fell on the ground as they merely walked around

A lady tested her giant dogs to see if they would help her in a difficult situation, such as fainting.

In a video, the lady pretended to faint so as to see what the dogs would do.

The lady said she wanted to know if the dogs would help her. Photo credit: TikTok/@appkennel.

She called the names of the dogs one after the other, and they came to meet her.

When each of the dogs came, she fell to the ground to see if any of them would rush to offer help.

However, none of the dogs understood what the lady wanted as they merely watched her or even walked away. The video was shared by @appkennel.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady plays with her dogs

@Tolly Kennel said:

"The knows you're still breathing."

@veiw speed said:

"This one no send you oo na Nigeria we dey."

@flourish reacted:

"Berthel was trying to call people for you."

@X-riv arch said:

"The 3rd one came to the door to get assistance."

@Mayor said:

"Dog know if you passed out sha."

@Maga said:

"What do you feed the first dog."

@sandy baby said:

"The dogs were like we no send you ooo."

@BigZaddyBounce said:

"Next time let the camera man record from inside the house. Maybe reactions will be different."

@Tunji_CNC Naija said:

"That dog is like, when you're done, get up and get me food."

Source: Legit.ng