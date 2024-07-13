A student was happy to go to a boarding school, but she was not able to stay for a long time before leaving

The student left the boarding school after one term, and she was seen grumbling in a video posted on TikTok

Some people who saw the girl's uniform said the school might be Government Girls Secondary School Dutsen Alhaji, Abuja

A secondary school student was very excited to resume studies at a boarding school.

However, it did not take long before she started grumbling as seen in a video trending on TikTok.

The girl was sad after a week at boarding school. Photo credit: TikTok/@tradelikeapro_.

Source: TikTok

The video showing the boarding school student was posted by Jenifa who appears to be her relative.

In the first scene, the schoolgirl is happy as she poses for the camera, apparently on the day she is resuming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Video of a Nigerian girl in boarding school

However, in the second scene, she is seen visibly sad and angry just a week after she resumes her studies.

She grumbled in her uniform, clutching a bag and standing on the school premises.

Jenifa said the schoolgirl had left the boarding school after spending only one term there.

Some netizens who saw the school premises and the girl's uniform said they recognised the school as Government Girls Secondary School Dutsen Alhaji, Abuja, but this is not confirmed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boarding school girl grumbles after one week

@Sarah said:

"Should I guess the school GGSS Dutse Alhaji."

@Stephanie said:

"Jenifer, I swear your own dey come."

@V-vision said:

"No worry she go turn momma for that school."

@Mercy_John36000 said:

"Boarding school taught me to be independent, strong, courageous and bold back then."

@joy inya said:

"GGSS Duste and she is in Hajo's house. She never see anything."

@Yah favorite ex said:

"GGSS my school. Akinola members gather here."

Mother takes her children to boarding school

In a related story, a Nigerian mother shared a video which captured the day she took her children to boarding school.

The children were resuming school, so she decided to show how she used iron drums to lock their provision.

The mother noted that she decided to protect the food and provisions due to thieves in the hostels.

Source: Legit.ng