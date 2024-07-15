X influencer Ajebo Danny has shared the change he noticed in his physique since he stopped paying his tithes

The Nigerian youth caused a commotion online as he reacted to an old picture showing when he attended House on the Rock church

While some internet users defended tithing and tackled Danny, many others thought it was also irrelevant to one's prosperity

Ajebo Danny, an X influencer has said he looked skinny years ago when he was paying his tithe at House on the Rock church.

Danny disclosed this on X while commenting on another tweet from a fellow influencer who remarked about how he was devoted at House on the Rock church years back and wondered what had changed.

Danny said he looked skinny when he tithed. Photo Credit: @AjeboDanny

Source: Twitter

"I remember when Danny used to be devoted at house on the rock, what must have happened?" @TheTifeFab tweeted with an old picture of Danny.

Reacting, Danny lamented how skinny he looked when he was a tither. He added that he began adding weight when he started eating his tithe. In his words:

"See how skinny I was when I was paying tithe to house on the rock. Mumu me .

"The day I started chopping my tithe, I began to add weight."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Ajebo Danny's tweet

@IkennaEdwin said:

"If I say it some people take offence but I will. Protestant churches are only designed for self aggrandisement, Danny @AjeboDanny you started from the worst place. That what happened to you. You lost faith because you were deceived from the beginning so never had one."

@Chingy____ said:

"Nigerian pastors and politicians are same no difference, imagine fellow greedy black man promising you heaven dependants on how much you sow as seed to him."

@Mii_racle_ said:

"So the other money that you have been chopping didn’t make you add weight, it was when you started chopping tithe that you now added weight.

"See take."

@MarkLander9993 said:

"Fun Fact: Danny can say all this on social media and pray to God in private and God will forgive him. Merciful God."

@thatboymarve said:

"Guy I have been paying tithes from last year , since I stopped things started going well I don’t know why , when I start paying my tithes I lose job opportunities, when I stop I get them ."

@Lexyzdoo said:

"When I said this guy ain’t atheist you think it’s a lie. Danny pray to God in his closet don’t be deceived."

@Mrklassiq_ said:

"Giving your hard earned money by force to someone cause he claims he is the representative of God."

A clip shared on X showed Danny in his car being quizzed by a woman about the role of God in his life. The woman rebuked Danny for attributing his success to himself to which he quickly countered her. Danny replied:

"...You don't have proof. You just assumed that God helped me. How? How did God help me? Do you understand? Why he no help other people wey dey street?"

Source: Legit.ng