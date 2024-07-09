A lady and her husband were treated to generous portions of jollof rice at a church where they worshipped

The lady shared a video showing that she and her husband were given five plates of yummy-looking food

Many social media users asked her to tell them the name of the church so that they too could go and benefit

Netizens are asking questions about a generous church that serves worshipers jollof rice.

A lady who attended the church alongside her husband shared a video showing the food they came home with.

The lady and her husband got five plates of jollof rice. Photo credit: TikTok/@pharmspotlesss.

Source: TikTok

According to the video shared by @pharmspotlesss, the two worshipers were given five plates of jollof rice.

The video did not mention the name of the church, but the lady and her husband were seen with the plates of food. The lady said she was going to give away some of the food.

Many people said they want to know the name of the church so that they too can start worshiping there.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady and her husband get food in church

@Zino said:

"Na so people Dey behave instead of you to carry one plate you don carry food wey una go eat for two weeks."

@geken001 commented:

"Na RCCG every Sunday I must come back with something to eat."

@The future is female said:

"Abeg drop location. I go carry all my family members come."

@daveuche282 said:

"Redeemeed is into this every Sunday. I can testify."

@ralphyyyyyy said:

"Una done obtain one week food be that o."

@Kelvin Realtor said:

"Abeg which church be that, I’m in Manchester."

@uris the said:

"Na this kind church I dey like go."

@DlawSpring said:

"At least it will serve you both 1 week."

@magmilly asked:

"Please location. I will like to go to that church."

@ruki_moore said:

"Na why you no put am for bag? Ehn this woman!"

Netizens praises Nigerian pastor

Meanwhile, a Nigerian pastor has earned the admiration of internet users following a kind gesture to his church members.

In one of his services on Sunday, March 3, the pastor distributed plates of fufu and soup to his church members.

Photos from the Sunday service showed the worshippers enjoying their meals within the church premises.

Source: Legit.ng