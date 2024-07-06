A video of a Nigerian bride tackling someone on the phone while having her make-up session has gone viral

In the touching clip, the bride looked exhausted as she screamed at the person on the other end of the call

Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian bride's stress and frustration on her wedding day came to a head during her makeup session.

A video showed the distressed woman screaming at someone on the phone to run along to church with the wedding programme booklets.

Distressed bride rages during phone call Photo credit: @crownloveth01/TikTok.

Distressed bride laments over workload

In the clip shared by @crownloveth01, the distraught bride lamented that everyone whom she thought would singlehandedly handle different activities in the wedding kept on calling her on the phone.

She yelled at someone on the phone to run to church immediately to give out the church programmes while her makeup artists tried calming her down.

"Just go to church and give them the wedding program. Go now. Everybody is just calling me. I would have just done everything myself," she yelled.

Reactions trail video of distressed bride

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@Enwoñgo said:

"I know my level of anger I’ll just say I don’t want to do the wedding again. I de quick change mine."

@Ha kee mah wrote:

"My anger issue No be for here, If this is me I will firstly remove hair then,off the gown straight to bed I’m not doing again."

@Chioma Okpara said:

"The way I go start to cry clean the makeup say I no do again go shock everybody."

@divinefavour01 stated:

"Na my friends wan try vex me. You're in the compound where food was made. All of una stay room, nobody support my mama and her sisters wey dey cook."

@julieee said:

"E remain small make I crase on my own wedding day."

@Meerah reacted:

"My wedding is next month nd I don dey think of d tension and anxiety wey go dey my body on dat day."

@official_g.c said:

"Hmm my wedding is in less than a month and then don Dey tell me say make I avoid anger. Hmm!!! Hmmmm."

@BRAIDER In KITCHENER added:

"This will not be me. My phone will be on airplane mode to take videos and speak to only my man that morning! no stress."

