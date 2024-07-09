A man is trending online after posting a throwback photo of when he was not yet disabled

The old photo indicated that the man had his two legs intact as of 2015, but one had been amputated

The second photo, which followed the old one, showed that he now walks with the aid of crutches

A man went viral on TikTok after posting a photo he took as far back as 2018.

The old photo was posted alongside a current one, and both have been viewed 1.6 million times.

The man is trending after he shared his throwback photo. Photo credit: TikTok/@chvampionboi.

Source: TikTok

In the old photo, the man, Chvampion Boi had his two legs complete.

However, the second photo showed that he had suffered amputation as of 2024.

Now, he has only one leg complete and he walks with the aid of crutches.

Many people who saw the two photos asked him what happened to his legs but he didn't provide details.

Reactions as man suffers amputation

@The Digital Network said:

"May the remaining 6 months of this year never turn to 6 feets to all of us."

@Joseph Wisdom said:

"Where your two legs didn’t take you to your one leg take you there and above if you believe."

@ Dice said:

"But bro you don’t have to take it to the heart ok. Sometimes you need to stand for yourself."

@ŚØÑ_ØV_GRÄĆÊ said:

"I don’t know when I started crying after scrolling to see it’s only one leg bro. Despite all odds you’re still glowing to show that God is involved in ur case and no matter. Stay happy always bro."

@ELDORADO the GREAT said:

"What you went through is what others never survived. I appreciate your God."

Another amputee shares throwback photo

In a related story, a lady trended online after she posted photos on TikTok showing people how her life had changed over the years.

The lady showed that as of 2016, she had all parts of her body intact, but now one of her legs has been amputated.

When she was asked to give details of what happened to her leg, the lady said she had an accident.

