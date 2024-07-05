A lady is trending online after she posted photos on TikTok to show people how her life has changed over the years

The lady showed that as of 2016, she had all parts of her body intact, but now one of her legs has been amputated

When she was asked to give details of what happened to her leg, the lady said she had an accident

A lady has joined the TikTok trend in which people share their throwback photos and current ones.

In a post she made on TikTok, the lady showed that one of her legs was amputated.

However, she was not born with only one leg as all parts of her body were intact as of 2016.

Now, the lady, Winnie Carofe, has just one leg, and she walks with crutches.

Some of her followers asked what happened to her leg, and she said it was involved in an accident.

Reactions as lady Shares throwback photos

@Annie$ asked:

"What happened to your foot?"

@Superiorhuman said:

"You're so brave, God loves you sis."

@FavourDavina said:

"Even with this condition, you still fine pass some of us."

@Allison 34 said:

"You are so beautiful. Don't worry about what people are saying."

@thelonergirl said:

"So sorry. God will keep strengthening you."

@chi baby said:

"My dear, you are so brave god knows the best."

@charismatique 225 said:

"Everything will be fine by the grace of God. Live your life fully and do not be affected at all by bad languages. You have life saved, the most important thing is to pray that you live a long life."

@chrisndja1 said:

"I had tears in my eyes but your smile touched me even more. Respect to you and may God make you happy."

