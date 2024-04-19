A Nigerian lady, after emigrating to the United States, shared the significant milestone of her child obtaining American citizenship, an event that swiftly garnered widespread attention on the internet

She presented a video in which she proudly displayed her child's passport approval, an occasion met with visible enthusiasm and joy by her young one

The mother's elation was palpable due to the opportunities now accessible to her son as a result of his new status as a US citizen

The lady shares her excitement. Photo credit: @gabez.lee

Source: TikTok

The mother expressed profound joy over her son's newly acquired US citizenship, recognising the additional opportunities it presents.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng