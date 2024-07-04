A Nigerian lady resident in the UK said there is an acute scarcity of men asking women out in the country where she lives

A Nigerian lady said it could be unwise for ladies relocating to the UK to dump their male lovers in Nigeria.

The lady said no man has toasted her since she moved to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@raks_eseku.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Rak's video

@Leonzora said:

"Person come down from bus come toast me, help me carry my bag sef."

@Tjcutie commented:

"Are you sure? Me I don see like three toast me for road before o. In space of 1 year, but I no need am."

@Kay_Kay said:

"If you like waka naked for street of UK, omo you are invisible nobody go look your face oooo. Na bills dey everybody head."

@iyoreobasohan said:

"You have said it all it all depends on where you are! but it's funny sha."

@Emmanuel said:

"See, all this lady in UK are always after work; they don't have time."

Source: Legit.ng