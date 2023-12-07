A TikTok video of a lone male student in a nursing class with over 120 female classmates went viral

The video showed him sitting among his female peers, who outnumbered him by a large margin

Nursing is a field that typically attracts more women than men, and the video captured this gender disparity

A video of a young man who is the only male in a class of over 120 students has gone viral on TikTok.

The man showed himself sitting in his class surrounded by the girls who are his class mates.

He was surprised. Photo credit: d-smart-g/TikTok

In the video, it was obvious he is a student of nursing department which is often a primary choice for woman than men.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Glowree570 reacted:

“And d only girl in a particular engineering department, only engineering students can understand.”

Sunusigadankaya said:

“We have only 11 male and 64 qirl in my class.”

Ayodeji wrote:

“Na all of them go sabi you.”

Dami6384 commented:

“You go Dey enjoy nah.”

G-boy also commented:

“Enjoyment wan finish me Abeg come join me.”

Bles Sing:

“Blessed are thou among women.”

Janedera frances:

“Our is 20 boys and 117 girls.”

Edward Oyebisi:

“Same here, am the only boy in my class nursing student ehn, when we want to do practical they will now be running away from me.”

Holy cross:

“Which nursing school abeg make I join you.”

Sophie baby:

“Not my class tho Sboy just plenty and dey no sabi.”

