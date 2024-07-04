In a recent video, a Nigerian man has broken his silence, sharing that he has been selling suya for over 47 years and earns as much as ₦50,000 daily

A seasoned suya vendor has revealed that he has been in the suya business for over 47 years, consistently earning up to ₦50,000 a day.

In a candid video, he shared astonishing sales achievements, including closing deals worth ₦80,000, ₦100,000, and even ₦150,000 in a single day, showcasing his loyal customer following.

Suya seller breaks silence. Photo credit: @timiagbaje

Source: TikTok

Despite facing challenges, such as an incident where robbers attacked him at his stall and stole all his money, he continues to thrive in his business.

Supporting two wives and eight children, the video showcases his truly inspiring dedication and resilience in the suya trade, as shown by @timiagbaje.

TheOlasubomi_Ayeni said:

“Preboye, UI ibadan. This man is a living legend.”

Legacy wrote:

“The robbers that attacked him will be watching this video like this oo.”

Haji Pounds:

“Go Allen junction for Ikeja... University of suya.”

Foods_bychefchika11:

“Is this not Abu suya at UI pre boyes.”

Sulaimon Olasunkanmi:

“If am down and not happy with life, once I see someone who is happy and smiling BOOM my mood change and I will surely be happy. Can someone please tell me the meaning of that.”

Shuga_8:

“Me and my 500 naira suya laughing ourself , my suya dey ask me if we are broke.”

Naya:

“Wait is this not this suya guy by UI?”

Peaceofmind4ever:

“Maybe that person na wizkid because na him like suya that much.”

Adunni_dunni:

“E be like say this man na Yoruba for him first life. Because the way he sang that paso song.”

Oluwadamilola:

“Preboye ui best of it all.”

Zuko:

“There’s a suya man i know in Maiduguri hin place dem dey make like 500-700k a day.”

Kweendilish:

“I love this man,very very nice and humble, the best suya in ibadan.”

Ibijoke:

“Pre Boye Suya nah my husband be this nah make I go show am this video.”

