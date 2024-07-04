In Abakaliki, Nigeria, a man took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert locals about a notable price difference at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) station

He urged residents to run to take advantage of the lower price before it changes as price fluctuation continues

The man’s post depicts NNPC relatively lower prices to offer temporary relief, emphasizing the stark contrasts in fuel costs across different providers

He emphasized that this price is significantly cheaper compared to commercial filling stations, which have seen steep increases following the removal of fuel subsidies.

NIgerian man confirms fuel prices in Abakaliki. Photo credit: 0fficialceledon

Source: Twitter

His message shows the urgency for locals to capitalize on this opportunity amidst the broader economic strain caused by rising fuel costs in the region.

In his words:

“UPDATE : If you stay within Abakaliki, rush now to NNPC and fill your full tank. A liter of fuel is #600. The price is cheaper comparing to what commercial filling station sales.”

In the comment section, a man reacted that it should have been cheaper. “Instead of 568,” he said projecting the sentiment of some Nigerians on the current price.

Has NNPC reduced fuel prices?

The recent reduction in fuel prices at NNPC stations in Nigeria can be attributed to the government's strategic efforts to stabilize the market amidst the economic challenges following the removal of fuel subsidies.

By offering lower prices, NNPC aims to provide temporary relief to citizens facing the financial strain of increased living costs.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates that inflation has surged to 33.69% in 2024, making it crucial for the government to implement measures that can ease the economic burden on Nigerians.

NNPC addresses customers on recent issue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has clarified that Nigerians are not required to purchase lubricants or engines as a condition for buying or dispensing fuel at its retail stations.

In a statement on Sunday, June 30, 2024, NNPC's Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, emphasized that the company has not instructed any of its attendants to demand such purchases from customers.

This announcement aims to reassure the public and ensure that fuel transactions at NNPC stations remain straightforward and fair.

