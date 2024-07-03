After Many Years, Daughter Shows Video of Grandmother Getting Married with Partner
- A young lady shared a heartwarming video of her grandmother celebrating her wedding with her long time partner
- In the video, the grandmother, beaming with joy, is seen wearing makeup and a beautiful wedding gown
- She posed for a photo alongside her husband, who looked dapper in a white outfit, marking the special occasion with elegance and love
A young lady posted a delightful video of her grandmother celebrating her wedding with her partner after many years.
The grandmother, radiating happiness, was dressed in a stunning wedding gown and wore makeup.
She smiled brightly as she posed for a photo with her husband, who matched her elegance in a white ensemble, making the occasion truly memorable, as shown by @gunitbeautyplus1.
Watch the video below:
Funny children insist on seeing lady's real hair and are left in disbelief after she removes her wig
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Hannahirenitemi007 said:
“Wow....this is beautiful but I have one question, if grandparents want to celebrate their anniversary, how many years will they tag it with? I have reason of asking please.”
Saberedowodetailor wrote:
“CONGRATULATIONS...I pray my mum finds a good man soon.”
Oyintohsweet_alaga:
“She’s so beautiful and peaceful from her looks. Congratulations!”
Tushedbeautyempire:
“Congratulations ma u will live long to see more.”
Oketoviotosin:
“Just wandering her youth beauty omo ppl get grace o and she looks peaceful.”
Olaleyetolulope37:
“So beautiful and the makeup look natural.”
Oyinkan Hasake:
“She’s so beautiful. Congratulations ma.”
Kesienamena:
“She's so pretty.”
Queen Adeyanju:
“She is so pretty, God will continue to bless nd flourish your home ma and mine too.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.