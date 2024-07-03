A young lady shared a heartwarming video of her grandmother celebrating her wedding with her long time partner

In the video, the grandmother, beaming with joy, is seen wearing makeup and a beautiful wedding gown

She posed for a photo alongside her husband, who looked dapper in a white outfit, marking the special occasion with elegance and love

A young lady posted a delightful video of her grandmother celebrating her wedding with her partner after many years.

The grandmother, radiating happiness, was dressed in a stunning wedding gown and wore makeup.

Old woman lady marries lover.

Source: TikTok

She smiled brightly as she posed for a photo with her husband, who matched her elegance in a white ensemble, making the occasion truly memorable, as shown by @gunitbeautyplus1.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hannahirenitemi007 said:

“Wow....this is beautiful but I have one question, if grandparents want to celebrate their anniversary, how many years will they tag it with? I have reason of asking please.”

Saberedowodetailor wrote:

“CONGRATULATIONS...I pray my mum finds a good man soon.”

Oyintohsweet_alaga:

“She’s so beautiful and peaceful from her looks. Congratulations!”

Tushedbeautyempire:

“Congratulations ma u will live long to see more.”

Oketoviotosin:

“Just wandering her youth beauty omo ppl get grace o and she looks peaceful.”

Olaleyetolulope37:

“So beautiful and the makeup look natural.”

Oyinkan Hasake:

“She’s so beautiful. Congratulations ma.”

Kesienamena:

“She's so pretty.”

Queen Adeyanju:

“She is so pretty, God will continue to bless nd flourish your home ma and mine too.”

Source: Legit.ng