Nigerians and other crypto enthusiasts have an opportunity to win some dollars as a white man has announced a giveaway online

The white man's online giveaway comes hours after a Nigerian youth returned his $14k (over N21 million)

For his giveaway, the foreign crypto trader highlighted some simple tasks those interested should carry out

Hours after a Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, returned his $14k (over N21 million), a foreign crypto trader, @raffayalvi, is set to do a giveaway on X.

Femi had earlier sent back the whopping sum, which was mistakenly sent to his crypto wallet.

The white man has announced a dollar giveaway.

Taking to X, @raffayalvi said he was doing another giveaway of $500 (N744,900) worth of Solana tokens.

He urged interested persons to like, repost and comment under his X post to be eligible for the giveaway. He wrote:

"Another $500 $SOL giveaway.

"Like, repost, comment.

"Show me you’re following me on TikTok.

"http://tiktok.com/@thecryptonetwork.

"Today is all about giving back."

See his tweet below:

People react to @raffayakvi's giveaway announcement

@Divine_NFT said:

"Bro keep giving you a legend ."

@kaylawesleyy said:

"I guess am not lucky with things like this ‍♂️."

@grod_gg said:

"I’ve been seeing what your doing for the community, respect man❤️❤️."

@foundmayur said:

"All the best everyone, dont have tiktok.

"Best community ever❤.

"Hope everyone turns out to be winner this year."

@AdebayoONGod said:

"I’ve liked, follow and repost but shey you see that TikTok I won’t follow, no be you go tell me Weytin I go do ."

@mthrfckrmy said:

"Don’t have a tiktok but happy to spread the post and hopefully it counts in a way!"

@Prudentd007 said:

"I have done all.

"I hope I become thee lucky.

"Greetings all the way from Nigeria."

Femi shares why he returned the $14k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, had opened up about why he returned the foreign crypto trader's $14k to him.

Femi went viral after the white man, @raffayalvi, praised him on X for returning the whopping sum without hesitation.

In a video, Femi explained how the white man mistakenly sent him the money. Femi said he had won $100 (over N150k) worth of Solana from the foreign crypto trader. In an attempt to credit Femi his giveaway prize, the foreigner mistakenly sent $14k (over N21 million).

