White Man Whose $14k Was Recently Returned Announces Dollar Giveaway for Nigerians, Others Online
- Nigerians and other crypto enthusiasts have an opportunity to win some dollars as a white man has announced a giveaway online
- The white man's online giveaway comes hours after a Nigerian youth returned his $14k (over N21 million)
- For his giveaway, the foreign crypto trader highlighted some simple tasks those interested should carry out
Hours after a Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, returned his $14k (over N21 million), a foreign crypto trader, @raffayalvi, is set to do a giveaway on X.
Femi had earlier sent back the whopping sum, which was mistakenly sent to his crypto wallet.
Taking to X, @raffayalvi said he was doing another giveaway of $500 (N744,900) worth of Solana tokens.
He urged interested persons to like, repost and comment under his X post to be eligible for the giveaway. He wrote:
"Another $500 $SOL giveaway.
"Like, repost, comment.
"Show me you’re following me on TikTok.
"http://tiktok.com/@thecryptonetwork.
"Today is all about giving back."
See his tweet below:
People react to @raffayakvi's giveaway announcement
@Divine_NFT said:
"Bro keep giving you a legend ."
@kaylawesleyy said:
"I guess am not lucky with things like this ♂️."
@grod_gg said:
"I’ve been seeing what your doing for the community, respect man❤️❤️."
@foundmayur said:
"All the best everyone, dont have tiktok.
"Best community ever❤.
"Hope everyone turns out to be winner this year."
@AdebayoONGod said:
"I’ve liked, follow and repost but shey you see that TikTok I won’t follow, no be you go tell me Weytin I go do ."
@mthrfckrmy said:
"Don’t have a tiktok but happy to spread the post and hopefully it counts in a way!"
@Prudentd007 said:
"I have done all.
"I hope I become thee lucky.
"Greetings all the way from Nigeria."
Femi shares why he returned the $14k
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth, Anjola Femi, had opened up about why he returned the foreign crypto trader's $14k to him.
Femi went viral after the white man, @raffayalvi, praised him on X for returning the whopping sum without hesitation.
In a video, Femi explained how the white man mistakenly sent him the money. Femi said he had won $100 (over N150k) worth of Solana from the foreign crypto trader. In an attempt to credit Femi his giveaway prize, the foreigner mistakenly sent $14k (over N21 million).
