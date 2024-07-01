A Nigerian man made a comment that did not sit well with Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, and he quickly retaliated

The young man who claimed to be a fan of the ace actor shared a screenshot of the hot messages Charles Okocha sent to him

Mixed reactions trailed the video as social media users stormed the comments to share their opinions about the post

A Nigerian man has shared a screenshot of a heated exchange with Nollywood actor Charles Okocha.

The user had commented on one of Okocha's posts, questioning the ownership of a car which Charles posed with.

Man gets bashed by actor Charles Okocha Photo credit: @gptall/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The man, identified as @gptall on the TikTok app, asked if the car belonged to a singer named Kesh.

"Na onlyonekesh car you still carry?" he asked.

Man leaks chat with Charles Okocha

Okocha took offence to the comment and unleashed a barrage of abusive messages, calling the man a "poor fool" and invoking curses on his generation.

Gptall captioned the post:

"The moment actor Charles Okocha enters your DM to curse you because of a comment you made on his post. He even blocked me and deleted the comment from his post."

Reactions trail man's chat with Charles Okocha

The screenshot of the DMs has gone viral on TikTok, with some netizens condemning Okocha's behaviour as unacceptable and disrespectful.

@OGE said:

"To be honest, your comment was bad. What’s your business if it’s not his car?"

@Senorita wrote:

"Guy Na you mess up, if Na me as he enter my dm curse me I go curse am back before em go block me, ahh you don mess up."

@biggest4kt1 said:

"Guyy you fall my hand. You for wipe am better insult tbh."

@Brown._.Rael said:

"Wetin you sef talk you fi accept am you come post they deceive people online smh."

@Senorita said:

"If Na me I go curse am back aah omo you mess up ooo, you no even get steeze ahh."

@officialnazy added:

"I no even understand ur question, wetin be car u still carry?"

@Vicsmith Foreignbred added:

"Stop hurting them, them too na humans."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng