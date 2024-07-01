A rare photo of a Somali couple posted on TikTok has captured widespread attention due to its unique look

The two images feature the couple standing side by side, their expressions candid, with eyes directly focused on the camera

Many viewers who saw the video believe the photos are of a Somali couple and have shared

A striking photo of a Somali couple has gone viral on TikTok, drawing significant attention for its distinctive appearance.

The images show the couple standing side by side, their expressions sincere, with their eyes gazing directly into the camera.

Couple gets people's attention with their photos.

Viewers have been captivated by the photos, sparking numerous comments and discussions online about the couple's origins and the powerful simplicity of the images, as shown by @nasranorway33.

See the photos HERE now:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sultan Jamiu said:

“God said that my nation will be safe.”

Got lamar:

“The husband was born shocked.”

rayso:

“Look at your eyes, but look at the man's ears.”

Morenikeji:

“Someone said eye witness.”

GO4T IC4RDI:

“There are two men who are hiding.”

Will cideed:

“The man who knows it swallowed it deep and the night did not rise up.”

Cram463:

“You are amazing Zax.”

Bali dacar:

“He took a kilo and opened a bottle and swallowed it.”

IBR4himow:

“The couple shouted together and got married.”

Jesus7474:

“He swallowed four tablespoons of maca.”

Comfort-Struggle:

“It's a long lasting friendship.”

GooGaaa:

“May God bless you.”

Muhyiddin Abdiqadir:

“The bridegroom did not eat food.”

The launcher:

“Those who comment, run away from him, these are monsters that don't want to eat you.”

Wll_Madar:

“Battery is full.”

Cazka vich:

“They are brothers.”

Updy Asis72:

“The video is in competition with my friends love Isara.”

M 4tio:

“Lapo Judaan entering the house.”

