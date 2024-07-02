A Nigerian lady has broken silence about the solar system electricity she has been using for over four years

The excited lady remarked that she does not worry about electricity anymore as she enjoys 24/7 power

She displayed the solar system she mounted on her house that carries everything that needs to be powered

A Nigerian lady, Queen Esther, has testified about her gains since switching to solar energy more than four years ago.

Esther advised people not to buy generators but instead go solar, as she has done.

Esther said they have been using it for over four years. Photo Credit: Queen Esther Matchmaker

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Esther shared a picture showing the numerous solar panels mounted on the rooftop of her house, revealing that they had been using it without any problem for years.

Esther bragged that she no longer cares about 'NEPA' light as her solar system carries everything in the house.

Esther wrote:

"As I dey ehh nothing concern me with.

"Nepa ooo, light 247 steady.

"No dey buy Gen, go and buy solar then thank me later, we've been using this for.

"4yrs+ and no issue for once.

"It carries everything carriable at home."

Reactions trail woman's solar electricity installation

Theresa Adewumi Adedeji said:

"I have too was installed by my husband he is into solar installation very good and affordable."

Margaret Mbede said:

"6years and counting and we are enjoying ours.

"The best decision anyone could make for family...

"The light in my area is bad hence the solar..

"Since on Tuesday now no light.

"But nothing concerns us and NEPA...

"247 steady light."

Unoke Onyemaechi said:

"Then how much own will carry three rooms and parluar with everything thing on it. I'm interested."

Igboke gerald Onyemauchechukwu said:

"That's our work.

"Enjoy your comfort zone with 24/7 power supply and cctv camera is my utmost priority."

Cherry Eagle said:

"I am glad God came through for us with both inverter and solar this year. 24 hours premium light enjoyment."

Blessing Onyinyechi said:

"We have been using it for 6 years now with 20 panels.

"Nothing concern us and NEPA or Gen."

Ubong Solar said:

"I have been using solar for 10 Years plus now."

Legit.ng reported that a man had spent N6 million to install solar electricity in his house.

Man selling green electricity to his neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man installed solar panels in his house and sold green electricity to his neighbour.

In a video, the man said despite the rainfall a day before, his solar system still charged well. He (@emmyinverters) revealed he had been selling out his solar energy to his female neighbour since June 2023 at N183 per kW (Kilowatt).

He installed a meter that monitors the neighbour's loads to ensure she does not consume more than 440w of energy at once. The man stated that the woman's consumption had not exceeded 401 kW since supplying her with solar energy.

Source: Legit.ng