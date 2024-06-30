A young Nigerian who wanted to make an unusual and purposeful kitchen cabinet created one for a gas cylinder

The circular cutout on the piece of furniture allowed the owner to seat their 6kg camp gas cooker and use it

Mixed reactions trailed the kitchen cabinet as some people thought that the piece of furniture may not be safe

A young Nigerian man got people's attention after thinking outside the box with his furniture piece.

Instead of making a portable kitchen cabinet, the man created a space where people could sit and store their camp gas cylinders.

A man opened the cabinet to show the gas cylinder. Photo source: @brooklynog

Source: TikTok

Gas cooker and cabinet

The circle atop the cylinder allows the owner to cook without anyone seeing the body of the cylinder.

His thoughtfulness received mixed reactions from Nigerians, who wondered if it was safe to have a gas cooker in such a tight space. @brooklynog shared the furniture video.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ashelafrancis said:

"Water go spoil the cabinet."

Chimkachi said:

"Great idea actually nobody said you should cook on it. You can bring your cylinder down anytime you want to cook."

honey plum said:

"Just fear God N30k is it with gas."

Sunkanmi_Adebayo said:

"This isn’t that bad, really, but my suggestion is make the cylinder place taller above the rest of the table."

The man replied:

"Just only be assured much water shouldn’t pure on it while cooking, is also available in different colors of ur choice."

Queen Riama advised:

"Just put fire prove sticker on the top of the table."

Big Bambi said:

"I need this but my gas cylinder go cover the whole table."

Archevar said:

"I'm pretty sure fire safety was never considered."

asotibe divine said:

"That cupboard no go last 2 months. Heat from the gas will spoil it. Water will also spoil."

XO said:

"It’s safe and it even better …The cylinder need to come out a little…. Just put flat wood under the cylinder."

