A couple got married to each other at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, a first of its kind at the facility

The wedding took place at the MMA2 terminal operated by the Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited

The couple, identified as Olamide Alli and Abiodun Agboola took their vows, and their story went viral on the internet

Over the weekend, internet users were treated to photos of a couple who got married at the Lagos Airport.

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport played host to a wedding ceremony for the first time.

The couple tied the knot at Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Photo credit: X/@instablog9ja.

Source: Twitter

The exchange of vows took place at MMA Terminal 2, which is operated Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

Olamide Alli and Abiodun Agboola, the couple who got married have since gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media platforms, including @instablog9ja reposted their photos. A lot of people reacted to the photos, noting that the novel idea was good.

See the photos below:

Reactions as couple gets married at Lagos Airport

@ibukun said:

"I love this. From wedding to enter plane and japa...sharp."

@abode said:

"This is another level. I think one of them will be working there."

@ola said:

"Murtala Muhammed airport sef don dey rent out airport space for weddings?"

@ijeoma said:

"They must be airport staff. Nice one, hope this didn’t interrupt people’s flight schedule shaa."

@ibukuntayo said:

"Are they staff? Or the ministry of Aviation did not tell us we can have a party here."

@duchess said:

"A beautiful initiative by the aviation industry and it's also a marketing strategy to promote MMA globally. Congratulations to the couple."

@obinnaojereke said:

"Non-stop congratulations to the couple! I pray they are at the right gate and may their marriage fly well without turbulence."

Lady gets survenirs at Chivido 2024

A pretty Nigerian lady who had the opportunity to attend CHIVIDO 2024 showed the wedding's souvenirs.

Inside her bag of souvenirs was a gift bag from Inifinix that had very expensive accessories like EarPods.

Many Nigerians asked her various questions; one of which was why there was no Samsung S24 Ultra in the bag.

Source: Legit.ng