A Nigerian-American has reacted to a social media post insinuating that VeryDarkMan has fallen out with Tunde Ednut

The US resident shared a prediction he made on Thursday, June 27, where he predicted that VeryDarkMan would drag Tunde Ednut into his social media rants

Some internet users disagreed with him, explaining that VeryDarkMan didn't fall out with the celebrity blogger

A social media post claiming that VeryDarkMan has severed ties with Tunde Ednut has generated a buzz online.

Reacting to the post, Innocent Tino, a US citizen, reshared his Facebook prediction about VeryDarkMan.

Innocent Tino reacted after his prediction materialised. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, TundeEdnut Blog, Instagram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

In his Facebook post on Thursday, June 27, Innocent wrote that it was only a matter of time before VeryDarkMan had a misunderstanding with Davido and Tunde Ednut. His post read:

"Very soon one day this guy go ent€r Davido and even Tunde Ednut ...it's a matter of time."

Innocent took a swipe at fans of the online critic who dismissed his earlier prediction.

"First post was my prediction yesterday morning as usual and he no even past 24hr before i was proven right. Second post is the present happenings. Them don fall out as I predicted. But when I drop that take , their fans came for me . How you see am now?"

VeryDarkMan and Tunde Ednut fell out?

A look at the said recent post by VeryDarkMan showed he told Tunde Ednut to stop posting him with immediate effect, but is not enough to suggest a fallout. However, it indicates there is an issue between the duo.

VeryDarkMan had earlier released his chats in which he refused Tunde Ednut's advice to take down his video on Obi Cubana and apologised.

Reactions trail Innocent Tino's post on VeryDarkMan

Emmanuel Kwubiri said:

"I thought you are wiser than this.

"They no fall out brother rather .. he is trying to cut off so tunde don’t inherit his hate and beside he doesn’t like that people talk to tunde to talk to him believing he is tunde’s boy.

"I believe it’s a mutual agreement btw vdm and TUNDe."

Adelakun Mustapha Adeola said:

"What if he was trying to take Tunde out of the picture .

"Not to bring him down.

"You remember u said him and OBO go fight he long time .

"Before we see them together again ."

Bobby Nwako said:

"Should we now fry okra because your prediction was correct?? Are you the first to predict?? Go and ask bet 9ja guy, prediction no be new thing..."

Chriz Blaq said:

"Bro na lie..all this are planned, if U know no calm down na the two men arrange am.."

Amb Saudat Usman said:

"This guy is a total mess up."

David Joseph Edet said:

"Hmm, things are happening. Crazy things."

VeryDarkMan loses fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had lost a fan as a man removed him from a picture they had taken in the past.

Tackling VeryDarkMan, Obinna stated that there was a difference between saying the truth and dishing out unsolicited insults.

Obinna faulted VeryDarkMan for his recent utterances, which he considered insulting. He maintained that was not activism. Obinna shared the cut out version of the photo he had taken with VeryDarkMan when all was well.

Source: Legit.ng