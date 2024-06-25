A video captured the moment a flashy Rolls Royce car was offloaded from a container as people gathered to take a look

The driver did a good job as he carefully guided the Rolls Royce out of the 40 feet container that brought it

The owner of the car is not known, but some netizens said the car could have scratched owning to how it was offloaded

A lot of netizens are reacting to a video which showed how an expensive Rolls Royce car was offloaded from a container.

When the container was flipped open, a driver had to enter the posh ride and drive it out carefully.

The driver carefully drove the Rolls Royce out of the container. Photo credit: X/Am_Blujay.

Some wooden planks were placed against the container and the ground for the Rolls Royce to glide.

The driver carefully guided the car out of the 40-foot container without issues.

However, some people said the place and manner in which the car was offloaded did not match its elegance.

Some feared that the car would scratch as the driver was bringing it down, but none of those happened. The video was posted by @Am_Blujay.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Rolls Royce gets offloaded

@pricesomorin said':

"They are quite mad at that Lagos wharf. They did so much damage to my truck."

@blackamerican said:

"Wealthy Africans are not paying import duties on luxury cars. Most likely smuggled into the country."

@uzoma said:

"For them to pick this driver. He must have done this type of offload so many times and proved himself the best man for the job."

@victoriaadebusuyi said:

"Nigeria my country. That guy driving doesn't want to come out anymore."

@sue commented:

"If it’s Nigeria it could be possible, I’ve been there 3 times and it’s amazing what they can do with very little modern technology and resources. Very creative people."

