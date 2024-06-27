Six women who are siblings have broken the Guinness World Record for the oldest living siblings

According to the Guinness World Records, the siblings have a combined age of 570 years and 40 days

The Overall siblings are named Nora, Lorene, Maxine, Doris, Margaret, and Elma; their story has fascinated netizens

Six siblings have broken the Guinness World Record with their combined age, which is 570.

The siblings are born between 1923 and 1935 and all of them are still alive after growing old together.

The world's oldest living siblings have a combined age of 570. Photo credit: ABC/Notley Hawkins.

Source: UGC

The siblings have witnessed a lot of world events, having lived through the period of nine decades.

According to the Guinness World Records, the siblings are from the United States of America and their record was verified in March 2024.

The world record body says:

"The highest combined age of six living siblings is 570 years and 40 days, and was achieved by the Overall siblings: Norma (born February 5 1923), Lorene (born July 13 1925), Maxine (born November 1 1926), Doris (June 13, 1930), Margaret (born July 12 1933) and Elma (born July 10, 1935) as verified on 6 March 2024.

"The sisters have lived through many significant events in the past nine decades, including the Great Depression and World War II and incredible changes in technology. They have remained close all their lives, often taking siblings trips wearing their "Sister Number" shirts which show their birth order."

Source: Legit.ng